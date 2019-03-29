How to Pack for Coachella Like a Victoria's Secret Angel

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Mar. 29, 2019 3:00 AM

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Festival season is right around the corner, and if you're anything like us, you're in planning mode.

Also like us is Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill, who's been going to Coachella for years. "It's always so much fun, and there are so many great performances and parties. I usually have no idea if I'm able to go to festivals until the week before because my work schedule is so crazy," she explains.

So when the beauty does head out to the desert for the weekend, she packs accordingly. Admittedly, she loves hitting vintage shops for one-of-a-kind finds, but a lot of her other must-haves are pretty relatable—just in case you want to cop her style!

What do you look for in your festival footwear?

The shoes I wear have to be comfortable. No heels or heeled boots. I like them to be flat and worn in so I don't get blisters, and I always put Dr. Scholl's inserts in my shoes. 

BUY IT (Editor's Pick): Steve Madden Moment Suede Espadrille, $80 at Revolve

BUY IT (Editor's Pick): Dr. Martens Flora Chelsea Boot, $140 at Revolve

BUY IT (Editor's Pick): Dr. Scholl's Tri-Comfort Insoles, $8 at Amazon

What kind of bag do you like to bring to festivals? 

I like to bring small bags with only the necessities, a small backpack or a belt bag. Victoria's Secret has a great one.

BUY IT: Tie-Dye Belt Bag, $38 at Victoria's Secret

What skincare staples do you use to keep your skin hydrated in the heat?

I like to use coconut oil for my skin, and for my hair I use Pantene shampoo and conditioner. 

BUY IT (Editor's Pick): Nutiva Organix Virgin Coconut Oil, $18 at Amazon

BUY IT (Editor's Pick): Pantene Shampoo, Pro-V Repair and Protect for Damaged Hair, $17 at Amazon

Any other must-haves you're excited to show off this season?

I'm usually the most excited about going shopping and seeing what cool things I can find. You never know what will surprise you! My latest beauty must-have is the Victoria's Secret Tease Dreamer fragrance. I'll definitely bring a rollerball in my purse wherever I go this spring!

BUY IT: Victoria Secret Tease Dreamer, $68 at Victoria's Secret

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

