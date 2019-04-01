Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Reveals the Secret to Her Private One-Year Relationship

Time flies when you're madly in love.

This season on Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus has introduced viewers to a special man in her life. Oh yes, she has a serious boyfriend named John Rodriguez.

While the pair may be keeping their romance private on social media, the MTV star is sharing new details about what makes this relationship so special.

"We're about to hit a year in May so we're planning a first anniversary trip," Briana shared with E! News exclusively. "Everything has been good. He's great. He's super attentive to the girls. He loves the girls, the girls enjoy him and everything's been good."

And before you start asking if a ring is in her future, Briana has your answer.