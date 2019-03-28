Bekah Martinez Gets Candid About Her "Unplanned Pregnancy" With Boyfriend She "Barely" Knew

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Mar. 28, 2019 2:06 PM

Bekah Martinez, Ruthie Ray

Bekah Martinez is opening up about getting "unexpectedly pregnant" three months into her relationship with boyfriend Grayston Leonard.

The 24-year-old Bachelor alum, who gave birth to daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard earlier this year, is getting candid about her personal life in a message to her fans. Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Bekah explained that it hasn't been the easiest journey for her and Grayston.

"This man is wonderful. And handsome. And a great dad," Bekah wrote alongside a photo with Grayston. "I love him so much, but there's so much you don't see that goes on behind the instagram scenes. I think it's easy to look at our photos together and think we transitioned seamlessly into a life with each other, and that couldn't be further from the truth."

"Getting unexpectedly pregnant only three months into a relationship isn't all fun and games," she continued. "Actually, it's mostly tears and arguments (or at least that was our experience). Don't get me wrong, I've never been happier than I am now. I couldn't think of a better person to be my partner or the father of my child, but dealing with the stress of an unplanned pregnancy with someone you barely know is ROUGH."

The reality star went on to share that she and her beau are "still getting to know each other" after the birth of their daughter.

"We skipped past the whole dating phase and haven't had much time to talk about things that aren't baby-related," Bekah explained, adding that they're starting therapy together.

"I'm looking forward to where the future takes us," she concluded her message. "This post is just meant to be a reminder that everyone has issues. Nothing is as perfect as perceived, and ALL relationships have struggles."

