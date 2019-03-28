Gigi Hadid Scolds Twitter User for "Negative" Comments About Her In-Person Appearance

Gigi Hadid has some choice words for a Twitter user who is seemingly judging her appearance.

It all started when the model met a family while on location for a shoot on the beach. According to the star, the family asked for a photo moments after she wrapped "shooting in the sun [for] 12 hours in a wig." In Gigi's words, she knew "this look wasn't my best moment to take a pic [with] fans." However, Hadid is not one to disappoint her devoted fans so she obliged, despite knowing her appearance wasn't her "best."

Now, it seems like she is regretting this act of kindness since one of the family members seemingly dragged her on Twitter. The sassy Twitter user also tweeted a screenshot of her response to the photo. "That's.... something," the girl shadily responded to the photo. One person added, "Why does she look like that[?]"