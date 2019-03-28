Does Survivor Really Need Twists Anymore?

Well over 500 episodes and counting, Survivor shows no signs of slowing down.

In its current (and 38th) season, the CBS reality juggernaut introduced a new twist to the game: the Edge of Extinction.

When the cast and twist was first announced in February, it sent chills down our spine: when a castaway's torch was snuffed, they are presented with two paths: one leads to a boat, that will take them to an island where they can fight to stay in the game but will endure extra-grueling challenges. The other path…well, it's the one of least resistance aka you willingly leave the game for good.

Of the newest twist, host and showrunner Jeff Probst ominously said, "The question we're exploring is, how far are you willing to go for this game?"