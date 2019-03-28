Double Shot of Love Trailer: Pauly D and Vinny Get Their Bachelor On

They've faced their fair share of grenades on Jersey Shore, now DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino are looking for love…in a house full of women. Think The Bachelor meets Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The first trailer for Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny is here, and yes, it looks as crazy as you'd expect. Just look at how excited the ladies are when Pauly and Vinny walk through the door.

The Jersey bros are looking for love together and there are 20 contestants vying for their hearts. The boys get to say who stays and who goes, but the ladies get to pick which Shore pal they pursue, ultimately holding the power. Will they find the right partner in crime? From the looks of the trailer, they just might.