Jay-Z to Receive President's Award at 50th NAACP Image Awards

Jay-Z is set to receive the prestigious President's Award during the 50th NAACP Image Awards this weekend.

It was just announced on Thursday that the Grammy winner will be given the honor at Saturday's ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The award, which recognizes a special achievement and distinguished public service, will be presented to Jay-Z by NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

"The President's Award is an honor we carefully bestow upon an individual, maintaining its significance and commitment to recognizing excellence in service that directly affects our community," Johnson said Thursday. "Shawn Carter has been committed to shedding light on the issues that plague the black community including systematic racism and unjust treatment under the law, utilizing his global platform to create everlasting change."