It's a Whole New World in The 100 Season 6 Trailer

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 28, 2019 10:01 AM

It's a new world for The 100. The season six trailer features your favorites touching down for the first time.

"Abby, everything we did, everything that happened so we could get here," Marcus (Henry Ian Cusick) says to Abigail (Paige Turco).

But is everything as it seems? It's The 100, what do you think?

Clarke (Eliza Taylor) is experiencing the new world and all the "happiness" it has to offer. "If anyone needs a fresh start, it's us," she says.

Yeah, happiness is put in quotes for a reason.

"The planet's going to be nuts," Richard Harmon, John Murphy on the series, said during a set visit to The 100. "It's gonna look oddly Vancouver-like, but they did such an amazing job this year of actually being able to switch it up, kind of where we shoot, and show the difference, and that's the lovely thing about shooting in Vancouver…The planet has a very interesting and cool look to it this season. I thought I was on the wrong set. This is still The 100, right?"

"I loved it," Lindsey Morgan, Raven on The 100, added. "This may be my favorite season, like when we were being pitched it, I remember I went to the writer's room and I come home—and I'm living with Tasya and Jarod by the way, and I was like in the kitchen with them—I was like, this is the best season yet. And I was so kind of hyped up on it. It's really creative and it's something we haven't done yet, but it fits so well into the realm of The 100. It's really cool."

See the new world in the trailer above.

The 100 season six premieres Tuesday, April 30 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

