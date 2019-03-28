Gwyneth Paltrow and Lupita Nyong'o Totally Agree Chadwick Boseman Is "So Hot"

There's just something about Chadwick Boseman that makes a lady giddy.

When Gwyneth Paltrow sat down to interview Lupita Nyong'o, the Hollywood stars were more than ready to discuss a variety of topics including movies, beauty and more.

But first, can we talk about how great Chadwick is on and off screen?

"Let's discuss how hot Chadwick is. He is so hot," Gwyneth shared in the latest episode of her Goop podcast. Lupita quickly replied, "Yah he is."

"I was doing Avengers 4 and so I got to meet him and everything and I like couldn't concentrate around him," Gwyneth continued.

And in total agreement, Lupita simply replied, "You and me both honey." LOL!