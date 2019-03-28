Natalie Morales on Being a Part of TV History With Abby's

Welcome to Abby's, a place where everybody knows your name—because they're all neighbors—and where men can't wear flip flops. For series star Natalie Morales, the new comedy is more than a job—it's a dream job.

"You know what's even crazier? I'm the first Cuban, female lead of a network sitcom. I'm the first Cuban since [I Love Lucy star] Desi Arnaz, which is crazy and amazing, I think it's really cool. But it does make you go, ‘That was in black and white, that was a long time ago,'" she told E! News.