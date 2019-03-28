Wendy Williams Once Claimed She'd "Walk Out" If Husband Got a Mistress Pregnant

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Mar. 28, 2019 9:24 AM
Quotes from Wendy Williams' 2001 memoir, Wendy's Got the Heat, are raising eyebrows.
The Wendy Williams Show host's personal life has been making headlines recently, with reports claiming that her husband, Kevin Hunter, welcomed a child with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson. Amid the speculation, Williams' quotes about Hunter's previous alleged affair have resurfaced.
"In those forty-five seconds my woman's intuition kicked in and I knew he was on the phone with a lover," Williams, who tied the knot with Hunter in 1997, shared in the memoir. "No woman deserves this."
She added, "I wanted to kill him. I mean really kill him. For real. I wanted to kill him more because I was in the process of breaking my Number One Rule: No Cheating."
"I needed to know if she was in love? Was he in love?" Williams wrote in the book, admitting that she hired a private investigator to get details on her husband's alleged mistress. "Were condoms used? Is she pregnant? Was she laying up in the Marriott with him?"
DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
Williams also stated in the book that the "only thing" that would make her "walk out for good" is if Hunter "lied about anything."
"If he was in love, if she was just as successful at what she does as I am in my career, if she had his baby," she wrote.
Williams first addressed cheating speculation in early March during her talk show return.
"I want to shout out to my husband," Williams said, adding, "I'm still wearing my ring."
Fox
"Believe me you, when you've been with somebody for 28 years...married for 25 years...we know each other. He's my best friend, he's my lover, he's all this and he's all that," Williams told viewers. "I know what you've been seeing and I know what the streets have been talking about."
But the 54-year-old star ignited rumors of tension in her marriage when she was spotted without her wedding ring earlier this week. However, she appears to still wear the ring while on her talk show. Williams and Hunter put on a united front amid the baby speculation on Wednesday afternoon when they stepped out together in New York City, with Williams wearing her wedding ring.
