The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 Reunion Trailer: It's NeNe Leakes Against the World?

After a season as dramatic as The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 did you expect anything less than a three-part reunion? E! News has your exclusive first look at the dramatic end-of-season sitdown with Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Shamari DeVoe, NeNe Leakes, Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam.

"Y'all want to fire on me at this corner, I know I'm the one," NeNe says in the exclusive trailer below.

You may recall NeNe unfollowed her costars on social media following the taping of this reunion. She gets into it with just about everyone in the trailer and touches on her rocky season with ailing husband Gregg Leakes and that infamous moment in her closet.