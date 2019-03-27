Gina Rodriguez Memorized That 6-Page Jane the Virgin Premiere Monologue In an Hour and a Half

Gina Rodriguez had one hell of a job to do during the Jane the Virgin final season premiere.

It was already an emotional mountain of an acting job due to the fact that she had to react to the return of the husband she thought was dead, but Rodriguez also directed the episode, and she had to direct herself doing a six-page monologue, filmed all in one take. On screen, it took up seven minutes and 15 seconds.

That is bonkers on every level, and Rodriguez didn't just show up to filming with the monologue memorized. She arrived at the table read with the whole thing on lock. We were there, and it was wild. She stuffed a whole cupcake in her mouth!

"Well, yesterday [EP] Brad Silberling said he would give me a hundred bucks if I came memorized, so I would say it took me about an hour and a half," Rodriguez told reporters after the table read when asked how long it took her to learn.

And how many times did she run through the whole thing before performing it in front of the entire cast, a bunch of crew members, and a group of press?

"Maybe about four," she said.

It was a hundred bucks well earned.