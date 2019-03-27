Survivor Finally Does Something With the Edge of Extinction

The merge has arrived, and so has the end of the Edge of Extinction. Or so we thought.

As soon as Survivor merged its three tribes into one, Jeff Probst announced the return of the first six castaways voted out. They had to compete in an obstacle course to get back in the game, and while Aubry had an early head start, news anchor Rick Devens ended up winning and being welcomed into the new tribe.

We thought that was the end of Extinction, but Jeff revealed that Extinction was about to begin again for anyone else who was voted out.

Then, after having a sad conversation with the Extinctioners who didn't get back in the game, he revealed another twist: they could all go right back to the Edge of Extinction and try again. They all went for it, but then Keith and Wendy decided they were done and they raised the flag to leave, which was probably the right decision if we're being honest. We later learned that all inhabitants of Edge of Extinction would also be on the jury, which is very fun.