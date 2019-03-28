Why Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer Had to End Broad City Now—and What's Next for the BFFs

According to Glazer, that the decision came after an especially grueling fourth season—which saw the unabashedly progressive creators completely re-conceptualize most of their plans once Donald Trump was deemed the victor in the 2016 presidential election—was no coincidence. As she told the New York Times in a joint interview with Jacobson this January, the state of the country following that contentious period of time forced the pair to consider how their alter egos might begin to evolve. "Before, part of the joke was, ha ha, these white girls don't have to grow. Because in your early 20s, you're the same idiot, over and over and over again," she said. "And then Season 4, we couldn't help but grow because we were so angry and disgusted with ourselves."

"That's not why we needed this to end," she conceded. "It was more like, the fourth season was bizarrely political, the process of it, and I think that's why the product turned out that way. Season 4 really took it out of me, from beginning to end, and stretched on for so long. We couldn't do another one after 5. Couldn't do it."