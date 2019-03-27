Find Out How Lisa Wound Up With a "Cobra Neck Deformity"—And See If The Botched Docs Can Fix It

When Lisa went under the knife for a face lift in her early fifties, she mostly just wanted strangers to stop calling her grandma.

"[The plastic surgeon] said, 'A deep plane face lift is gonna last you about 20 years.' And I thought, 'Well, that's great. That way I can just age out with Paul now,'" recalled the Texas native with a laugh at the start of Wednesday's Botched season finale. Lisa first met her husband Paul—who's 15 years her junior—when she was 37 years old. After dating for eight years, they happily tied the knot and have been married for more than a decade since. The generational difference was never an issue, though her husband's age did begin to make Lisa more conscious of hers.

Shortly after saying "I do," the couple found a surrogate to deliver their first child Madison in 2008, and their second Marshall in 2012. After having Marshall, the then-new mom of two remembered more and more people starting to ask her if she was the kids' grandmother instead.

"It made me start looking at myself," she told the Botched camera. "I know I'm old enough to be a grandmother but I didn't want to look like a grandma."