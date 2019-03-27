Kathie Lee Gifford's Today Co-Anchors Celebrate Their Life-Changing Friend

And while the group is sad to see Gifford go, another member of their TV family is taking on a new role.

"Jenna [Bush Hager] and Hoda, they're going to create their own magic," Guthrie said of her colleague tasked with the newly open position. "They click. You have two people who are hilarious, totally themselves, totally confident, totally authentic who just want to share themselves with the world and I think that's the secret sauce."

In regard to Hager, "She didn't just sail right into this," Guthrie noted, recalling the former first daughter's earliest work in her 10-year career at the network. "She really, really worked for it and so I'm thrilled for her."

"It's always good to see kick-ass women sitting in the chair, doing the job. It's great for our culture," Daly added. "They're both strong, modern women."

And if Gifford ever wants to come back, it sounds like they'll welcome her with the most open of arms.

"I'm sorry to see her go and to break up this duo, but I understand why it's time for her and everybody's supporting her along the way," former co-anchor Meredith Vieiratold E! News. "[If] she wants to come back at any time, I'll guarantee the doors'll be open. I'm sure they're going to just leave them open and unlocked and if they don't, she'll break down the door knowing Kathie Lee."

Today airs on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)