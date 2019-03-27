Gabrielle Union's First Cover With Baby Kaavia Is Here and We Dare You Not to Smile

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 1:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade, Parents

Thomas Whiteside for Parents

Gabrielle Union-Wade's baby girl is ready for her close up!

More than four months after the America's Got Talent judge and Dwyane Wade announced the arrival of Kaavia James Union Wade, the couple's daughter is gracing the May cover of Parents magazine.

"My favorite cover yet. #shadybaby is on magazines stands... world watch out," Gabrielle shared on Instagram when revealing the cover. "@kaaviajames is already my kinda girl and is my forever #wcw. She smiles when she sees @dwyanewade and has a loud laugh that sounds like husky voiced unicorn giggles."

She continued, "This little girl has brought a light and joy to my life I didn't even know was possible. Without words, she has challenged me to be a better version of myself, and on the daily has me busting out in fits of laughter. Time to eat up the cuteness on this cover."

Photos

Gabrielle Union's Street Style

Thomas Christos Kikis styled Gabrielle for the shoot while Larry Sims served as her hairstylist and Renny Vasquez handled glam.

Close friends couldn't help but gush about the cover that earned close to 250,000 likes in nearly four hours.

Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade, Parents

Thomas Whiteside for Parents

"Beautiful," Tamera Mowry-Housley wrote in the comments section. La La Anthony added, "Gorgeous."

Mindy Kaling, Chanel Iman, Garcelle Beauvais and Dwyane also expressed their love for the photos.

"1st cover vibes," baby Kaavia's Instagram stated on Wednesday morning. "Me & the homie. #wcw."

For those wondering how Gabrielle is enjoying motherhood, one look at her Instagram proves she's loving every minute of it. Whether documenting her daughter's feeding time or simply capturing monthly milestones, the proud mom can't hide her love for baby Kaavia.

"We enjoy every moment," Gabrielle told the publication. "But days fly by in a blur of life. It's like watching a clip in fast-forward. I'm like, ‘No, I'm still in it!'"

"When I ask her a question, Kaavia responds with a lot of animation, and she'll pause so you can ask her more," she continued. "She follows along, but she doesn't do baby talk. When people talk baby talk, she gives shady-baby looks."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Gabrielle Union , Babies , Magazines , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe Has No Regrets About Turning Down Playing McDreamy on Grey's Anatomy

Shadowhunters

Shadowhunters To End With 2 and a Half Hour Finale

Offset, Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Offset Praises His "Ride or Die" Cardi B After She Opens Up About Her Past

Rob Kardashian Praises "Wonderful Relationship" With Blac Chyna

Carlos Pena, Alexa Vega

Alexa Vega and Carlos Pena Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2

Whitney Botched 517

This Botched Patient's Last Doctor Gave Her Breast Implants...Without Her Consent!

Chris Evans Reveals Why He's Single

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.