Gabrielle Union's First Cover With Baby Kaavia Is Here and We Dare You Not to Smile

Gabrielle Union-Wade's baby girl is ready for her close up!

More than four months after the America's Got Talent judge and Dwyane Wade announced the arrival of Kaavia James Union Wade, the couple's daughter is gracing the May cover of Parents magazine.

"My favorite cover yet. #shadybaby is on magazines stands... world watch out," Gabrielle shared on Instagram when revealing the cover. "@kaaviajames is already my kinda girl and is my forever #wcw. She smiles when she sees @dwyanewade and has a loud laugh that sounds like husky voiced unicorn giggles."

She continued, "This little girl has brought a light and joy to my life I didn't even know was possible. Without words, she has challenged me to be a better version of myself, and on the daily has me busting out in fits of laughter. Time to eat up the cuteness on this cover."