Wendy Williams Seen With Her Husband After His Alleged Mistress Gives Birth

Wendy Williams and her husband, Kevin Hunter, are showing a united front.

The TV host and her husband stepped out together in New York City on Wednesday afternoon. During their surprise outing together, Wendy was once again seen wearing her wedding ring, days after she was seen without the massive diamond.

Their appearance together comes as a shock in light of rumors that Kevin's alleged mistress Sharina Hudson welcomed a baby on March 24. E! News can confirm Hudson was discharged from a hospital in Philadelphia, but it is unclear if Kevin fathered the newborn. Neither Hudson or Hunter have addressed the alleged infidelity or paternity of the baby.

It appears that Williams will continue to stand by her man, despite the fact that gossip site Love B Scott confirmed the arrival of the baby girl. In a previous statement on her show, Wendy told viewers, "Anybody who's been married for 5 minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy. Don't ask me about mine until you see this [ring] gone and it ain't going anywhere—not in this lifetime."