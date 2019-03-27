Game of Thrones' Final Season Is Getting a Feature-Length Documentary

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 12:43 PM

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

HBO isn't done with Game of Thrones once the series finale airs on Sunday, May 19. Following the final six episodes, HBO is releasing Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, a two-hour feature documentary that chronicles the making of the final season on Sunday, May 26.

Filmmaker Jeanie Finlay was embedded on the Game of Thrones set for a year. There, she captured "the creation of the show's most ambitious and complicated season," HBO said in a press release.

"Game of Thrones: The Last Watch delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland," HBO's press release reads. Expect the film to follow the cast and crew as they battled extreme weather, tough deadlines and a fandom ravenous for information—and spoilers.

Everything We Know About the Game of Thrones Final Season

Described as "much more than a ‘making of' documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world—and then have to say goodbye to it," HBO said.

Finlay's other credits include Seahorse, The Great Hip Hop Hoax and Goth Cruise.

In addition to the Sunday, May 26 airing, the doc will be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch premieres Sunday, May 26 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

