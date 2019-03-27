Will Smith and Son Trey Bond Over Race Car Driving as They Nourish "New" Relationship

Ready, set, go Smiths!

Will Smith and his eldest son Trey Smith, 26, bond over their love of cars by having a racing contest on a Formula 1 track in Abu Dhabi on a new episode of the actor's Facebook Watch series Will Smith's Bucket List. His other son Jaden Smith, 20, served as their referee. Will and Trey, who have grown closer in recent years, raced separately with instructors around the track.

The two had visited the area in November, and attended the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to support five-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

"This is the greatest Bring Your Kid to Work Day ever!" Will says.

"My literal father and best friend, doing big things in life," Trey says.