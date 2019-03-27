Sex and the City Follow-Up TV Series in the Works

Don't call it a sequel, but Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell has a new TV project in the works. Is There Still Sex in the City?, Bushnell's new book due out in August, has landed at Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

The book takes a look at sex, dating and friendship—you know, the basis for Sex and the City—but what those things look like after the age of 50.

"The original Sex and the City book and series served as a groundbreaking touchstone for an entire generation of women, myself included," Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount TV, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to be able to continue that conversation from the underrepresented point of view of women in their 50s and answer the question with, 'Yes! There is more sex in the city!'"