Southern Charm Season 6 Trailer Has New Cast Members, Puppies and Ashley Jacobs Providing Lots of Drama

Look who's back in front of the cameras in Charleston: Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose, Cameran Eubanks, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll and Chelsea Meissner are all back for season six of Southern Charm. Joining the SC veterans are Eliza Limehouse, a former guest star, and Craig's ex Naomie Olindo.

Along with the Southern hospitality, Patricia Altschul's trip to McDonald's and some fun in the sun, there's drama, of course. The ghost of Thomas Ravenel still lingers, particularly when Ashley Jacobs shows up. There's even an alert for her arrival. Plus, Kathryn addresses his potential prison sentence in the trailer below, crying, "If he goes to jail, I'll be a single mom. It's just, like, overwhelming."