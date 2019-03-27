Chris Evans Gets Real About His Life as a Bachelor and What He Wants in a Partner

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 8:24 AM

Chris Evans, The Hollywood Reporter, March 27, 2019

Austin Hargrave / The Hollywood Reporter

Want to date Chris Evans? Don't suffocate him.

The 37-year-old actor, who reprises his role of Captain America in the upcoming film Avengers: Endgame, talked about his life as a bachelor and what he wants in a partner in a cover interview with the Hollywood Reporter, published on Wednesday.

When asked how he functions in relationships, he said, "I'm the one who fears being enveloped. I was always a really autonomous guy my whole life. Camping by myself is one of my favorite things. I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do as well, you know? If I'm with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating."

Evans made his comments a year it was reported that he and actress Jenny Slate had broken up for the second time after dating on and off for a year. In past years, Evans had also dated Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel.

Chris Evans Is Hanging Up His Shield as Captain America

But the main love of his life is his dog, Dodger, whose photos he often shares on Twitter.

"Happy Valentine's Day from this pair of dysfunctional codependents," he wrote on Valentine's Day.

Meanwhile, it'll come as a relief for any straight-edge prospective partners to know that he's turned over a new leaf when it comes to his, er, marijuana habit.

"You know, I've chilled out on weed," Evans said. "I used to love it, but now I think it's the one thing that gets in my way. It zaps your motivation. I think apathy kind of bleeds in, and you start to think, 'Well, I'm not apathetic, I just don't feel like doing that.' And it's like, no — you would feel like doing that if you weren't stoned. And, you know—I'm 37. I can't be smoking weed all the time. That's crazy."

TAGS/ Chris Evans , Captain America , Top Stories , Apple News

