EXCLUSIVE!

Whiskey Cavalier's Latest Disguises Are Truly Delightful

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Will and Frankie who?

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of tonight's Whiskey Cavalier, in which Will (Scott Foley) and Frankie (Lauren Cohan) don some new disguises to get themselves into a building, and you're gonna want to get to know George Knuth and Peggy Pasternak, the audit team from European Payroll Solutions.

We only meet them for a quick 30 seconds, but we already feel like we know them, and we'd also like to know more. Why is Peggy's go-to greeting "hey ho?" What kind of "big night" did they have after their well-reviewed Teppanyaki? What is the relationship between these two auditors? 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

Of course the bigger, more important stuff in this clip comes after Will has gotten them past security and they've dropped the act. If you ask Will, Frankie appears to have some feelings she doesn't want to talk about, and if you ask Frankie, you will get nothing, because she plans to never talk about it.

Whiskey Cavalier

ABC

If you ask us, these two are going to be kissing for real (and not for fake, like in last week's episode) in no time. Or in like, three seasons, because that's usually how this works. We'll take it either way. 

Tonight's episode, "The English Job," finds Will hitting it off with a sexy British spy while the team investigates some robberies in London, leaving Frankie with some unexpected feelings she doesn't know how to process. Meanwhile, Jai (Vir Das) competes with Susan (Ana Ortiz) over who is more intelligent, and Standish (Tyler James Williams) deals with a case of shell shock. 

Whiskey Cavalier airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , ABC

Trending Stories

Latest News
Downton Abbey movie

These New Downton Abbey Movie Posters Will Make You Feel Something

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Boss Deems Jo Episode the Most Powerful Hour of TV She's Ever Been Part Of

Bear, The Challenge

The Challenge: War of the Worlds Sneak Peek: It's Bear vs. Hunter in a Battle of...Everything, Including Tattoos?

This Is Us

What Happens After Beth and Randall's Big This Is Us Fight?

Exclusive: "Whiskey Cavalier" Sneak Peek

Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici, The Bachelor, Trista Rehn, Bachelorette

From 5 Weeks to 17 Years: The Bachelor and The Bachelorette Relationships Ranked From Shortest to Longest

Henry Hall, Charlie Hall, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brad Hall, Veep Season 7 Premiere

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Her Family Are the Stars (and Stripes) at the Veep Premiere

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.