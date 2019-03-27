Whiskey Cavalier's Latest Disguises Are Truly Delightful

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 7:30 AM
Will and Frankie who?
E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of tonight's Whiskey Cavalier, in which Will (Scott Foley) and Frankie (Lauren Cohan) don some new disguises to get themselves into a building, and you're gonna want to get to know George Knuth and Peggy Pasternak, the audit team from European Payroll Solutions.
We only meet them for a quick 30 seconds, but we already feel like we know them, and we'd also like to know more. Why is Peggy's go-to greeting "hey ho?" What kind of "big night" did they have after their well-reviewed Teppanyaki? What is the relationship between these two auditors?
Of course the bigger, more important stuff in this clip comes after Will has gotten them past security and they've dropped the act. If you ask Will, Frankie appears to have some feelings she doesn't want to talk about, and if you ask Frankie, you will get nothing, because she plans to never talk about it.
If you ask us, these two are going to be kissing for real (and not for fake, like in last week's episode) in no time. Or in like, three seasons, because that's usually how this works. We'll take it either way.
Tonight's episode, "The English Job," finds Will hitting it off with a sexy British spy while the team investigates some robberies in London, leaving Frankie with some unexpected feelings she doesn't know how to process. Meanwhile, Jai (Vir Das) competes with Susan (Ana Ortiz) over who is more intelligent, and Standish (Tyler James Williams) deals with a case of shell shock.
Whiskey Cavalier airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.
