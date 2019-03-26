Temptation Island Finale: Who Survived and Who's Engaged?

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Temptation Island did not end the way we thought it would based on how it began.

After the smiley way they picked out dates for each other on that first night, would never have guessed that it was Evan and Kaci who fell apart the hardest, though now in hindsight, those jokes feel a lot more like over compensating. And on the other hand, Shari and Javen couldn't stop fighting long enough to say goodbye to each other. Now, Shari and Javen are together, engaged, and happier than ever, and Evan's engaged to another woman while Kaci's got new hair and a new dog. John and Kady also said goodbye tonight, and we saw Karl and Nicole break up and leave alone last week.

This week, we also got to see where everyone is now, and there were some slightly sad developments to reveal.