Temptation Island Finale: Who Survived and Who's Engaged?

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Mar. 26, 2019 8:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Temptation Island

Mario Perez/USA Network

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Temptation Island did not end the way we thought it would based on how it began. 

After the smiley way they picked out dates for each other on that first night, would never have guessed that it was Evan and Kaci who fell apart the hardest, though now in hindsight, those jokes feel a lot more like over compensating. And on the other hand, Shari and Javen couldn't stop fighting long enough to say goodbye to each other. Now, Shari and Javen are together, engaged, and happier than ever, and Evan's engaged to another woman while Kaci's got new hair and a new dog. John and Kady also said goodbye tonight, and we saw Karl and Nicole break up and leave alone last week. 

This week, we also got to see where everyone is now, and there were some slightly sad developments to reveal. 

Photos

Temptation Island's Best Pick-Up Lines

Temptation Island

USA

Karl and Nicole

After first saying they'd leave together and then figure it out at home, even though they both hooked up other people, Karl and Nicole each chose to leave alone. Karl moved out of their home and was working on his personal training clients, but had no plans to go to LA to visit Brittney. 

Nicole moved out of her apartment and bought a new one, and says she's still in touch with Tyler and wishes Karl the best. 

Temptation Island

USA

John and Kady 

Tonight's episode picked up in the middle of their final bonfire, and after Kady once again declared that John made her not want to have kids because of how immature he is, they both decided to leave alone.

When they got back to the house they lived in in Texas, John revealed that he wanted to work on things and Kady was into it, right up until Kady told him she was going to visit Johnny in New York. So John kicked her out of the house and got a roommate, and said he occasionally talks to Katheryn, though she lives in Nashville.

Kady revealed that she and Johnny continued their relationship for a bit, but the distance was hard, and so the romance fizzled out. She now has her own apartment and no regrets. 

Temptation Island

USA

Shari and Javen

Neither Shari or Javen really made a major connection in their respective villas, but they did open up make friends, which only made them more sure of each other than they were when they went into this. Javen was so excited to see Shari when they were back together that he could barely contain himself, and they chose to leave together, even if Shari made us a little nervous by saying she wanted them both to have their own lives. Turns out she wanted them to have their own lives together

Once they had a chance to chat alone (in front of cameras), Javen proposed, and six months later, they were planning their wedding, and thinking they'll be married within another six months. 

Temptation Island

USA

Evan and Kaci

After 10 years, these two are dunzo. Kaci wanted to go home with Evan and figure things out, but Evan had moved on with Morgan, and so he chose to leave with Morgan, even as Kaci begged. 

Six months later, Kaci had dyed her hair brown and got a new dog, who was way better than Evan. She said Evan DM'd her and said "I'm sorry for the way things have shaken out," which was her only apology after he destroyed a 10 year relationship, so she definitely sees it as a blessing in disguise. 

Evan then moved to DC and now he lives with Morgan in an apartment filled with pictures of the two of them. They're also now engaged! How nice for them. 

Temptation Island aired on USA Network. 

E! and USA are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Temptation Island , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Henry Hall, Charlie Hall, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brad Hall, Veep Season 7 Premiere

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Her Family Are the Stars (and Stripes) at the Veep Premiere

This Is Us

Beth and Randall Face Off As This Is Us Reveals Their History

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Takes a Break With Denise Richards' Fabulous Last Minute Wedding

"The View" Drama Continues: More Secrets Revealed

Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals Why She's Really Leaving "Today"

Temptation Island

How Temptation Island's Host Dealt With Being in the Middle of All Those Emotions

Jennifer Aniston, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon, Friends

OMG! The Twins From Us Played Ross and Rachel's Friends Daughter

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.