Inside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's Sweet History of Fangirling and Friendship

Reese Witherspoon adored Jennifer Aniston long before she ever met her. And vice versa.

"I would not stop watching Friends," Witherspoon recalled while honoring Aniston at the 2011 Elle Women in Hollywood event. "They were my friends and there was no taking me away from my friends."

Therefore, playing Rachel Green's self-absorbed little sister, Jill, in 2000 was a must-see-TV coup for the Election and Cruel Intentions star, who was still a year away from the next-next-level status that came with the success of Legally Blonde.

"We were obviously big fans of [Reese]," Friends co-creator and executive producer David Crane told Entertainment Weekly before the episode aired, kicking off February sweeps (remember those?!). "Anybody who saw her in Election would just say, 'Oh my God, yes, get her!"'