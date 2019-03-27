Best Hydrating Face Masks—Ranked

The quality of your skin says a lot about you.

A well-rested dewy complexion introduces you before you speak. We're all human, though, so most of the time we're dehydrated, running on empty and lucky if we have 10 minutes to dedicate to self-care at the end of the day. But, truly, if you can find the time to use a face mask once a week, we promise you'll see a difference. For the busy bees out there, we recommend a hydrating mask chock-full of skin-plumping ingredients that target fine lines and wrinkles.

Not only will investing in a mask you love make you look better, it'll make you feel better You deserve it!