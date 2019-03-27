Flats for Festival Season

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Festival season is an exciting time, y'all.

We usually go to at least one music festival each year. And if we don't? We still shop like we are because, well, festival style is just that good.

One thing you're definitely going to be in need of, concert-attending or not, is a chic pair of flat shoes that are just as practical as they are pretty. But we don't discriminate, flats come in all types: sneakers, booties, slides, etc. The only requirement, really, is that they are comfy so you can walk around with ease.

Lucky for you, these are all cute and comfy, so you'll be festival-ready just like that.

E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Splendid Tereza Sandal

A strappy suede moment is just as comfy as it is statement-making. 

BUY IT: $98 at Revolve

E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Adidas Originals Superstar Foundation Sneakers

You're never going to regret snagging a pair of fresh white sneaks. 

BUY IT: $80 at Revolve

E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Dr. Martens Pascal Boot

Give your Day One look an edgy vibe with a classic Dr. Martens boot. 

BUY IT: $140 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Slide Sandal

Birkenstocks are back, and we're especially into a bright color option.

BUY IT: $40 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Sam Edelman Beatris Sandal

Embellished sandals are just the right amount of decorative to complete your festival 'fit.

BUY IT: $92 at Revolve

E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Billabong Tied Up Sandal

These striped slides are too cute for desert life. 

BUY IT: $36 at Zappos

Article continues below

E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Sam Edelman Natalya Slide

We love a woven white slide for an outdoor concert. 

BUY IT: $90 at Revolve

E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Adidas Adilette Slide Sandal

A logo slide is always in season. 

BUY IT: $35 -$50 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Ugg Aureo Bootie

These Ugg booties are currently discounted—get 'em before they sell out. 

BUY IT: $130 $77 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker

Keep it simple and pair this O.G. slip-on with any all of your weekend looks. 

BUY IT: $50 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Ariat Joy Kiltie Slip-On Sneaker

We like this espadrille twist on a leopard slip-on. 

BUY IT: $80 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Steve Madden Bev Flat Sandal

The clear strap makes it easy to team with any outfit. Plus, it's trendy. 

BUY IT: $60 at Zappos

Article continues below

E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Katy Perry The Jimmi Sandal

Sign us up for these metallic slip-ons, will ya? 

BUY IT: $50 at Zappos

E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Steve Madden Dover Chelsea Bootie

Can't go wrong with some under $100 brown booties. 

BUY IT: $99 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Billabong Crossing Over 2 Sandal

We can't resist a delicate strappy sandal is subtle silver shade. 

BUY IT: $30 at Zappos

Article continues below

E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Dirty Laundry Can't Stop Sandal

A metallic and black two-tone sandal is a festival-approved neutral. 

BUY IT: $40 at Zappos

E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Reef Daisy LX Sandal

This tie-up style has long been a festival staple. 

BUY IT: $42 at Zappos

E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Clarks Desert Chukka Boot

Pro tip: This casual boot looks cute paired with breezy desert sundresses.

BUY IT: $130 - $140 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Havianas Top Flip-Flop Sandal

Classic flip-flops in a bold color are a solid choice. 

BUY IT: $17 at Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style , Fashion , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Our Favorite Scrunchies

Our Favorite Scrunchies

Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Shows Naomi Campbell Some Love After Copying Claims

Troop Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, What a Thrill! Troop Beverly Hills Is 30 and We're Still Obsessed With Its Outrageous & Fierce Fashion

E-Comm: How To Wear White

How to Wear White This Spring

E-Comm: Best Jackets for Spring

Best Jackets for Spring

E-Comm: Best Totes for Spring

Our Favorite Tote Bags for Spring

Apollo Nida, Phaedra Parks

Phaedra Parks' Ex Apollo Nida Gets Prison Sentenced Reduced by 1 Year

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.