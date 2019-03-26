Surprise! Romeo Santos Reveals He Welcomed a Baby

Romeo Santos is a dad... for the second time!

If you can believe it, the 37-year-old star welcomes his little bundle of joy to the world, and shares the exciting baby news on social media.

"Mis Dos Nuevos Bebés Este Año (My two new babies this year)," the "Eres Mia" singer captions the black and white photo of his newborn. In the same post, he also teases his highly-anticipated new album, Utopia.

Fans of Romeo know he's extremely private when it comes to his personal life, which is why it's not surprising that details about his child haven't been revealed.

However, Billboard reports Santos' baby is a boy, but his name hasn't been announced.

As mentioned before, this isn't the "Ella y Yo" star's first time at the rodeo. Many know he has a teenage son, Alex Damian Santos, from a previous relationship.

With that said, not much is known about Santos' current relationship.