Meghan McCain Is Totally Here For That ''You Were at My Wedding, Denise'' Clapback

Meghan McCain is this week's reigning queen of the clapback.

One Twitter user named Denise got a taste of her own medicine when she took to the social media site to air her grievances about The View, which Meghan is a co-host on. In a scathing tweet, the critic said The View roundtable is full of "delusional mental midgets ricocheting ignorance and lack of emotional regulation."

Interestingly enough, Denise seemed to forget that the co-host and friend is one of her over 60,000 followers. So, of course, Meghan saw the tweet. "You were at my wedding Denise....," John McCain's daughter replied to her friend. Talk about awkward!

As awkward as it was, people loved Meghan's witty reply that seemingly put Denise in her place. One Twitter user joked, "'You were at my wedding Denise' is going to be my comeback for everything now." Even Andy Cohen got in on the action by sharing a meme of the moment.