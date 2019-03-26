Bristol Palin Is the "World's Greatest Ex Wife" After Selling Dakota Meyer's House

You can't put a price tag on friendly exes.

It's no secret that Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer have had their ups and downs after they ended their romantic relationship.

But as the Teen Mom OG star continues her career as a realtor, Bristol is using her skills on an unlikely consumer.

"He's happy I swear!!" the MTV reality star shared on Instagram while wearing a "World's Greatest Ex Wife" sweater next to Dakota. "If I can work (and sell) my ex husband's house - I can do anything."

Dakota would also post with a message of gratitude for his former leading lady.