Rob Kardashian Is ''Relieved'' He No Longer Has to Pay Blac Chyna Child Support

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are setting aside their differences for the well-being of their daughter, Dream Kardashian.

A source tells E! News that the former reality TV stars have come to a custody agreement regarding their 2-year-old daughter. According to the source, a retired private judge and their attorneys assisted them in coming to a "final custody agreement." The insider shares, "They agreed to split custody 50/50 but it's true that Rob will have Dream more of the time."

Moreover, the source reveals, "Rob no longer has to pay Chyna $20k a month." In Nov. 2018, the 32-year-old reportedly filed documents stating he could no longer afford to pay the hefty sum for child support, due to a drop in income. Kardashian allegedly said in one part of the November documents, "It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in [Keeping Up With the Kardashians]."