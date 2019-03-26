Christina Anstead Says She Was "Blindsided" By "Brutal" First Pregnancy Trimester

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 26, 2019 2:21 PM
Christina Anstead is officially 15 weeks pregnant.
The Flip or Flop star, who is currently expecting a baby with new husband Ant Anstead, opened up to her social media followers about her pregnancy on Tuesday. In a message to her fans on Instagram, Christina dished about her "brutal" first trimester and shared a photo of her growing baby bump.
"Now that I can talk about ... The first trimester was brutal!!!" Christina, who also shares kids Taylor and Brayden with ex Tarek El Moussa, began her message. "Maybe it's my age (35- considered a geriatric pregnancy) lol... or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray.. but yikes it really blind sided me. Nausea, exhaustion, too many food aversions, too many carbs."
"Anyways I'm officially back to feeling somewhat normal," she continued. "Going to try and enjoy the second trimester while it's here. Thank you to my amazing husband for being so supportive while his new bride was complaining and a little more cray than usual."
Christina added that the couple learned of the baby news after their honeymoon.
It was just days ago that Christina and Ant shared the pregnancy announcement with their fans, showing off their sonogram.
"@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!!" Christina wrote on Instagram. "The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling ♥️ #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar!"
Ant also has two kids, Amelie and Archie, from his previous marriage to Louise Anstead.
