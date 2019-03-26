Stephanie Pratt and Derek Peth's Date Night May Have Just Sparked a New Relationship

Everything is coming up roses for Stephanie Pratt in the hills of Southern California.

With excitement building for The Hills: New Beginnings, one of the show's returning cast members decided to go on a date with a fellow reality star.

Anyone remember Derek Peth from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise?

The pair met up earlier this month in Los Angeles and while things may have started off a little rocky, a second date may be on the agenda.

"It took an hour and 15 minutes before Steph finally showed up—and her reasoning is she was in Hawaii and they don't have daylight savings time and she never changed her clock and she thought it was a different time," Derek shared on iHeartRadio's Pratt Cast podcast. "Probably the third thing I said to her was you need to pick out food because the kitchen closes in ten minutes."