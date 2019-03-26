Stephanie Pratt and Derek Peth's Date Night May Have Just Sparked a New Relationship

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Mar. 26, 2019 10:04 AM

Derek Peth, Stephanie Pratt

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Betches & Ship, Neil Mockford/GC Images

Everything is coming up roses for Stephanie Pratt in the hills of Southern California.

With excitement building for The Hills: New Beginnings, one of the show's returning cast members decided to go on a date with a fellow reality star.

Anyone remember Derek Peth from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise?

The pair met up earlier this month in Los Angeles and while things may have started off a little rocky, a second date may be on the agenda.

"It took an hour and 15 minutes before Steph finally showed up—and her reasoning is she was in Hawaii and they don't have daylight savings time and she never changed her clock and she thought it was a different time," Derek shared on iHeartRadio's Pratt Cast podcast. "Probably the third thing I said to her was you need to pick out food because the kitchen closes in ten minutes."

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

According to Derek, he never watched The Hills before and knew nothing about Stephanie other than her brother's name. Shout-out to you Spencer Pratt!

And while he predicted she would be a "true Southern Cali girl" with no interest in being on the date, Derek admitted the evening was pretty darn sweet.

"I was pleasantly surprised—she's a lot smarter than I thought and very quick," he told Stephanie's co-host Wells Adams on the podcast. "There was not an empty dull moment."

He continued, "We went to two Irish bars. We met a couple and bar hopped with them for two hours. I am into it. I would definitely see her again."

A steamy make out was involved before the night was over. And as for a second date, the odds are in Derek's favor.

"She suggested I stay longer," Derek shared while admitting he would be surprised if there wasn't another date. "I think it would be cool to do New York."

While finding love on a podcast may seem a bit unique, it certainly isn't the craziest thing members of Bachelor Nation have done in the romance department after appearing on the ABC franchise. Take a look at some examples in our gallery below.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

To hear Stephanie's perspective on her date with Derek, listen to the new episode of Pratt Cast online now.

