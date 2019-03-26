Is That Meghan Markle? Lifetime's New TV Movie Actress Looks Like the Real Person

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Mar. 26, 2019 8:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Harry &amp;amp; Meghan: Becoming Royal

Lifetime

Lifetime is no stranger to casting lookalikes for their dramatized TV movies, but the network may have outdone themselves with the latest Meghan Markle casting. For Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, Lifetime tapped Tiffany Smith to play the Duchess of Sussex.

This is the sequel to the 2018 movie that followed Meghan Markle's whirlwind romance with Prince Harry. According to Lifetime, the movie "continues the love story of newlyweds Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry, pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys of challenges of life inside the royal family during their pivotal first year of marriage."

"Beyond blending their families and cultures, Harry and Meghan's core values are put to the test as they try to find the balance between honoring Royal tradition and staying true to their beliefs," Lifetime said in a release.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

See Smith as Meghan in the still below.

Harry &amp;amp; Meghan: Becoming Royal

Lifetime

And yes, that is Smith as Meghan and not actually Meghan Markle.

Below, See Meghan on her wedding day. The resemblance is pretty spot on.

Meghan Markle, Wedding

JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images

Joining Smith, whose credits include Supernatural, Jane the Virgin and an uncredited role in Vice, is Charlie Field as Prince Harry. His credits include Genius and Poldark. They replaced Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser as the two royals.

No word on whether the new movie will touch on the rumored feud between Harry, Meghan, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The movie also stars Jordan Whalen as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II, Timothy Temple as Prince Philip, Charles Shaughnessy as Prince Charles, Deborah Ramsay as Camilla Bowles, Natalie Moon as Layla, James Dreyfus as Leonard and Bonnie Soper as Diana.

Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss are executive producers, and Menhaj Huda directs from a script penned by Scarlett Lacey.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal premieres Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime—just in time for the couple's one-year anniversary.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lifetime , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rosie O'Donnell, Elisabeth Hasselbeck

From Secret Crush to Blow-Out Fights: Shocking Secrets of Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Relationship on The View

The Village

The Village Sneak Peek: Mother—and Her Dance Parties—Knows Best?

Game of Thrones

"A Lot of Death" Is Coming to Game of Thrones' Final Season

Evelyn Cormier

Evelyn from 90 Day Fiance Is Still on American Idol In Case You Were Wondering

Drop the Mic

Glee Stars Reunite to Roast Each Other on Drop the Mic

Alicia Silverstone Shares "Clueless" Secrets

Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter Reportedly Welcomes Child With Alleged Mistress

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.