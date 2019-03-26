James Corden's Us Parody Is Hilariously Freaky

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 26, 2019 7:37 AM

Loved Us? Just wait until you see James Corden's version. 

The host parodied Jordan Peele's new horror film for Monday's episode of The Late Late Show

The spoof starts with Corden chatting with Reggie Watts from The Late Late Show's band. Then, during the middle of rehearsals, Corden notices Watts has gone missing. Eventually, Corden finds Watts—but he's not alone. The stars come face to face with…themselves (or rather their lookalikes). 

"It's us," Watts says.

"You mean we," Corden replies. 

While Watts insists the latter "isn't proper grammar," Corden says, "It's a copyright issue. Just go with it."

The mysterious figures match Coden and Watts to a T—from their mannerisms right down to Corden's "One Direction 4Ever" tattoo.

"They won't stop until they host this show," Corden says.

While this initially seems like Corden's worst nightmare, he soon realizes it might not be such a bad idea. 

"These guys are great," he says, later watching their doppelgängers' routine.

Watch James Corden Prank David Beckham With a Hilarious Fake Statue

Watch the video to see the parody.

Us stars Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elizabeth Moss and more. The film is now in theaters.

