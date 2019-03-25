Jana Kramer's Husband Mike Caussin Opens Up About "Relapses" 3 Years After Seeking Treatment for Sex Addiction

Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin are speaking publicly about one of the most personal subjects in any relationship: sex.

Kramer and Caussin discussed the topic on Kramer's podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer where they also talked to author and journalist Jo Piazza about their marriage. One of the most revelatory aspects of the podcast episode was Caussin admitting that he is a sex addict. He also got into detail about seeking treatment for it and what it means to be one year sober.

Right at the beginning of the episode, the former NFL player revealed that he "sought treatment for sex addiction in an inpatient treatment facility," but that decision wasn't an easy one. "Jana kind of gave me an ultimatum when everything came out, and she discovered everything, and she looked at me and said, 'You need to go somewhere. Basically, you need to figure out what's going on and what this is, or I'm gone, period,'" he explained.

The couple separated in August 2016 after one year of marriage after it came out that he had extramarital affairs. The couple renewed their vows in December 2017 and have been open about their path to reconciliation.