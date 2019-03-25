Evelyn from 90 Day Fiance Is Still on American Idol In Case You Were Wondering

The weirdest reality show crossover continues!

90 Day Fiance star Evelyn Cormier's American Idol audition aired last week, and tonight, we saw her make it all the way through Hollywood week. She performed the most classic of all songs, Oasis' "Wonderwall," shown as part of a package about Katy Perry's advice for song choice which basically boiled down to "sing a well known song unless your original is absolutely incredible."

"I'm very familiar with the song Wonderwall just because I'm in a family band, and every time we play out we play Wonderwall as our like, fun song," Evelyn said.

It went well, obviously.