Paris Jackson Is "On the Mend" and Looking Forward to 21st Birthday After Medical Scare

Things are looking up for Paris Jackson after a bit of a rocky few months.

On March 16, an ambulance was called to her home after an incident that required medical care. There were initially reports that she had attempted suicide and was placed under a 5150 hold at a local hospital, but Paris quickly shut down those rumors on social media. She called the rumors about her suicide attempt "lies" and hit the point home when she wore a jacket with the words "I'm Fine" written on the back. Paris was seen out later and was all smiles while grabbing KFC with her musician boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn.

According to a source, the events of last week have seemingly been left in the past because the daughter of Michael Jackson is "doing much better."

The source explained to E! News, "She is really on the mend and is listening to people who are giving her solid direction." They added, "She's been much more positive lately, so it's great to know she is doing a lot better."