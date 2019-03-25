Glee Stars Reunite to Roast Each Other on Drop the Mic

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 5:55 PM
If you've been missing those times when Glee made everyone rap, Drop the Mic has a treat for you.
This week's finale of the TNT show features a Glee cast reunion of Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin, and Amber Riley vs. Jenna Ushkowitz, Heather Morris, and Kevin McHale. The snippet above shows the faceoff between Tobin and Ushkowitz, who have a few things to get off their chest.
Ushkowitz makes fun of Shum's very little screentime in Crazy Rich Asians, Riley's Whitney Houston tribute, and the fact that Tobin joined the show later in "the worst new class since Saved by the Bell," and now likes to Instagram her dog a lot.
Tobin hits back by having a moment of silence for Ushkowitz' TV career, then teasing McHale for starting out the same as Drake (as a high schooler in a wheelchair) only to not end up with quite the same career.
For the record, Shum's appearance in Crazy Rich Asians was designed as a cameo to set up the second movie, which will see his character reuniting with his first love, Astrid (Gemma Chan). And Becca Tobin, who now stars in E!'s Ladygang, does not Instagram her dog any more often than a person with a cute dog should.
We'll have to wait until Wednesday to see what the rest of this crew has up their sleeve.
Drop the Mic's finale airs Wednesday at 10 pm. on TNT. Jason Biggs and Eddie Kaye, of American Pie, will also face off in the episode.
