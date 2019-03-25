Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter Reportedly Welcomes Child With Alleged Mistress

Bernard Smalls for The Hunter Foundation
Wendy Williams' husband Kevin Hunter has reportedly welcomed a child with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson.
E! News learned that Hudson was discharged from a hospital in Philadelphia on Sunday, March 24. While E! News can confirm that Hudson left the hospital, we cannot confirm that he is the father. Although neither Hudson nor Hunter has commented on the birth or alleged infidelity, there have been rumors for a while that Williams' husband was having an affair.
The site Love B Scott first confirmed the news and reports that it's a baby girl. According to Page Six, Hunter and Hudson decided not to have the baby in New York because "it would be leaked to the press" and instead opted for Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia.
The talk show host sparked some speculation about her marriage status on Monday when she was seen going to work and not wearing her wedding ring. Later that morning, however, her ring reappeared during her episode of The Wendy Williams Show.
Williams briefly touched on the subject of her husband and their marriage in her emotional and powerful return to the show on March 4.
"I want to shout out to my husband. I'm still wearing my ring. Believe me you, when you've been with somebody for 28 years...married for 25 years...we know each other," she told the audience that day. "He's my best friend, he's my lover, he's all this and he's all that. I know what you've been seeing and I know what the streets have been talking about."
Williams later said she was "still very much in love" with her husband.
She concluded on the topic, "Anybody who's been married for 5 minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy. Don't ask me about mine until you see this [ring] gone and it ain't going anywhere—not in this lifetime."
Williams made another emotional confession on her show on March 19. Just two weeks after coming back to her iconic purple chair, Williams tearfully revealed that she had been living in a sober home in Queens, N.Y. for some time.
"When you see me come to work, glammed up, right after the show I go across the street, I do my Pilates. I told you, two hours a day or like to take care of my body," she said. "And you know I've had a struggle with cocaine in my past. And I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don't know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped."
She continued, "So, this is my autobiographical story, and I'm living it. I'm telling you this. After I go to the Pilates, I go to several meetings all around town in the Tri-state area. And I see my brothers and sisters caught up in their addiction and looking for help. They don't know I'm Wendy. They don't care I'm Wendy. There's no autographs, there is no nothing. It's the brothers and sisters caught up in the struggle. It's been really interesting. This ride."
According to the host, "nobody knew" about it, not even her parents. Only Hunter and their 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. were aware of her living situation.
Williams took about a two month break from her show reportedly for health reasons. Her return to the show was delayed a number of times, but her family said in a statement in January that she was "taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being."
She had reportedly fractured her shoulder earlier and shared on the show that she has Graves' Disease.
She had a number of guest hosts during her absence, including Nick Cannon. Cannon took over the duties for three days in February and gave an update on behalf of Williams about her health and marriage.
"I spoke to Wendy. I talked to her and honestly she sounded amazing y'all. We jumped on the phone and the first thing she said is, 'Nick Cannon! How you doing?' And honestly I didn't know what to expect at first but her spirit was so big it was so amazing," he told viewers.
He said he "had a conversation with her and her whole family" and, according to Cannon, "They said they all good."
He went on, "The love and the passion is still there cause that's what you need at times like this, is your family to stick together with you. And honestly we talked and it got a little emotional, it did, because when I spoke to her she said she feels y'all love."
E! News has reached out to representatives for both Williams and Hunter.