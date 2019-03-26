Our Favorite Scrunchies

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Mar. 26, 2019 3:00 AM

When springtime rolls around, we're always looking for fresh new ways to jazz up our wardrobe.

And while we like the idea of a complete closet overhaul, it's not really something that's in our budget. That's exactly why we're keen on the scrunchie trend. If you haven't noticed, the childhood staple is making quite a comeback in Hollywood and we're not mad at it. They're relatively cheap, come in tons of fun patterns and really do add a fun pop of style to any outfit.

We like wearing 'em up in a messy bun, tightened around a sleek pony or even thrown on our wrists as a stand-in bracelet.

Now for the hard part: Picking your favorite! 

Mixed Animal Print 2-Pack Scrunchie

We don't discriminate when it comes to animal print, and these two happen to be our favorites. 

BUY IT: $4 at Boohoo

LYRAE Bowknot Scarf Ponytail Holder

We love a red palm print just in time for festival season. 

BUY IT: $8 at Amazon

Satin Stripe Scrunchie

Two bucks for this classy satin accessory? Yes, please! 

BUY IT: $2 at Boohoo

Sincerely Jules by Scünci Faux Leather and Velvet Scrunchies

This faux leather and velvet set is just trendy enough. 

BUY IT: $7 at Target

GANNI Stretch Seersucker Scrunchie

A seersucker print in a light blue has us feelin' like summer. 

BUY IT: $20 at Shopbop

Lele Sadoughi Striped Scrunchie

The stripes and bow combo is also a winning one.

BUY IT: $24 at Shopbop

HEMANT AND NANDITA Veena Tie Up

Does it get any more elegant than this beautiful floral motif? 

BUY IT: $22 at Revolve

Lovers + Friends Scrunchie

Black and white polka dots are surprisingly sophisticated. 

BUY IT: $10 at Revolve

L. Erickson USA Small Pony Scrunchie

A pop of neon orange is always in style. 

BUY IT: $18 at Revolve

Eugenia Kim Mallory Scrunchie

This sherbet palette feels appropriate for springtime. 

BUY IT: $55 at Revolve

Velvet Scrunchies

This six-pack is our kind of package deal. 

BUY IT: $7 at Amazon

LilySilk Pure Silk Charmeuse Scrunchie

A champagne-colored silk accessory basically goes with everything. 

BUY IT: $10 at Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

