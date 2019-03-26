Our Favorite Scrunchies

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Mar. 26, 2019 3:00 AM
When springtime rolls around, we're always looking for fresh new ways to jazz up our wardrobe.
And while we like the idea of a complete closet overhaul, it's not really something that's in our budget. That's exactly why we're keen on the scrunchie trend. If you haven't noticed, the childhood staple is making quite a comeback in Hollywood and we're not mad at it. They're relatively cheap, come in tons of fun patterns and really do add a fun pop of style to any outfit.
We like wearing 'em up in a messy bun, tightened around a sleek pony or even thrown on our wrists as a stand-in bracelet.
Now for the hard part: Picking your favorite!
We don't discriminate when it comes to animal print, and these two happen to be our favorites.
We love a red palm print just in time for festival season.
Two bucks for this classy satin accessory? Yes, please!
This faux leather and velvet set is just trendy enough.
A seersucker print in a light blue has us feelin' like summer.
The stripes and bow combo is also a winning one.
Does it get any more elegant than this beautiful floral motif?
Black and white polka dots are surprisingly sophisticated.
A pop of neon orange is always in style.
This sherbet palette feels appropriate for springtime.
This six-pack is our kind of package deal.
A champagne-colored silk accessory basically goes with everything.
