Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Bring the Heat to Miami While on Vacation With Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

It seems the Jonas Brothers are in the work hard, play hard mindset.

Newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are joined by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner for a fun-filled vacation in Miami. While in the lively city, the group has been soaking up the sun and exploring Miami during their double date getaway.

"On Monday afternoon, they all took a boat ride on the water with their ladies," a source tells E! News. "Nick and Priyanka held hands as they walked to the boat with Kevin [Jonas] and Danielle [Jonas] and Joe and Sophie not far behind."

Furthermore, "They were all dressed casually and looked ready to relax and get some sun. They carried drinks and sun hats as they walked down the dock. It looked like they had a fun day off in Miami in store."

During their vacation, the 26-year-old star takes to Instagram to show off his "sunshine," and let's just say they both bring the heat to Miami.

"You are my sunshine my only sunshine... #miami," Nick captions his selfie with his wife.