Kehlani Gives Birth to a Baby Girl Named Adeya

Kehlani is officially a mama!
The singer-songwriter has announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl she named Adeya.
"This weekend our angel arrived perfectly happy & healthy in our bathroom at home," Kehlani writes on Instagram. "Thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison. refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside."
Kehlani also revealed the she delivered baby Adeya in an "unmedicated homebirth," which she says, "was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i've ever done."
The 23-year-old had previously discussed her lifelong dream of becoming a mom, writing in her pregnancy announcement post, "Dearest little girl, I am so proud to be your mommy. I am so proud to have received you. I cannot wait to meet you, I know you will be 50,000 times more special than I can even imagine at this moment."
Since first announcing a baby was on the way last October, Kehlani has invited fans to experience the highs and lows of her pregnancy journey every step of the way. The 23-year-old revealed she experienced prenatal depression, which she detailed via social media involved feelings of anxiety, isolation, an inability to sleep and decreased appetite.
Additionally, Kehlani told Nylon in an interview that she faced tremendous backlash over her pregnancy because she's previously identified as queer and pansexual. "I've gotten everything from 'I thought she was a lesbian' to 'she was using queerness to promote her career, then went and betrayed us with a man' to 'her baby father is just a sperm donor'," she explained of the criticism.
Days before Kehlani gave birth, her nearest and dearest loved ones came together for not one, but two, baby showers.
Zendaya, SZA were a few of the celebs who gathered to celebrate Kehlani's future bundle of joy. "all for you Ms. Adeya Nomi," she gushed on Instagram. "thank you everyone for the most beautiful day ever. still in awe."
The extravagant affair was followed by another baby shower in the SweetSexySave artist's Oakland, Calif. hometown.
Congratulations, Kehlani!