Kehlani Gives Birth to a Baby Girl Named Adeya

Kehlani is officially a mama!

The singer-songwriter has announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl she named Adeya.

"This weekend our angel arrived perfectly happy & healthy in our bathroom at home," Kehlani writes on Instagram. "Thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison. refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside."

Kehlani also revealed the she delivered baby Adeya in an "unmedicated homebirth," which she says, "was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i've ever done."

The 23-year-old had previously discussed her lifelong dream of becoming a mom, writing in her pregnancy announcement post, "Dearest little girl, I am so proud to be your mommy. I am so proud to have received you. I cannot wait to meet you, I know you will be 50,000 times more special than I can even imagine at this moment."