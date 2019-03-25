Justin Bieber Details "Deep-Rooted Issues" He's Working on Before Musical Comeback

Justin Bieber knows that his fans want knew music, but right now he's "very focused" on his health.

Last month, a source told E! News that the "Boyfriend" singer is "batting depression and he's been having a difficult time." The insider added that Bieber "really wants to get better" and "has been seeking all the help he can get."

Now, the 25-year-old star has opened up about "repairing" some of his "deep-rooted issues" in a message to his fans on social media.

"So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album," Bieber began his Instagram post. "I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour."