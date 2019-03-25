Attention, A Walk to Remember Fans: Mandy Moore and Shane West Reunite at Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

If you can even believe it, it's been 17 years since Mandy Moore and Shane West tugged at our heart strings in the 2002 coming-of-age drama A Walk to Remember.

Fast forward to 2019 and the two Hollywood stars are giving movie fans "a walk of (fame) to remember." How so, you ask? Both Moore and West reunited on Monday, March 25, for a special event.

Receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the This Is Us actress gushes over her achievement and credits A Walk to Remember as a "monumental project" that helped shape her acting career.

"A career is shaped by so many things, and for me, there are two monumental projects that represent both where I started and where I am now," the 34-year-old star begins her speech at the ceremony.

Furthermore, she thanks Shane and This Is Us creator, Dan Fogelman, for their opening remarks and immense support of her.