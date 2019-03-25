Attention, A Walk to Remember Fans: Mandy Moore and Shane West Reunite at Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 1:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mandy Moore, Shane West, Dan Fogelman

Steve Granitz/WireImage

If you can even believe it, it's been 17 years since Mandy Moore and Shane West tugged at our heart strings in the 2002 coming-of-age drama A Walk to Remember.

Fast forward to 2019 and the two Hollywood stars are giving movie fans "a walk of (fame) to remember." How so, you ask? Both Moore and West reunited on Monday, March 25, for a special event.

Receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the This Is Us actress gushes over her achievement and credits A Walk to Remember as a "monumental project" that helped shape her acting career.

"A career is shaped by so many things, and for me, there are two monumental projects that represent both where I started and where I am now," the 34-year-old star begins her speech at the ceremony.

Furthermore, she thanks Shane and This Is Us creator, Dan Fogelman, for their opening remarks and immense support of her.

Read

See Mandy Moore's ''Sweet'' Message to A Walk to Remember Co-Star Shane West

The 34-year-old actress continues her speech, saying, "It takes just one person to see a spark in you, to see you in a way that you may not see yourself, to give you permission to go beyond what the world may or may not expect of you and completely change the path of your life and career."

Mandy Moore, Shane West

Steve Granitz/WireImage

"Reflecting back on that time [on A Walk to Remember], my first leading role, I can't help but think of my poor, sweet co-star Shane, explaining the basics of filmmaking to me, like how to hit my mark and when and how to deliver my lines," she confesses.

For her, the 40-year-old actor made her acting experience all the better, considering he was "exceedingly patient, kind and so talented."

She closes on a more sentimental note, "Honestly, none of us knew that project would have the reach and resonance it's had over the years, with new generations discovering it and falling in love with a story that will forever hold a very special place in my heart."

Last month, the Gotham star talked about working with the This Is Us actress in the 2002 romantic drama in an interview with E! News.

"Mandy was phenomenal and my best friend when we were working on that," Shane reminisces. "We hadn't had anything that had been a success like that, so that will probably be on of my favorite memories."

"Stars have always sort of been our thing," Mandy captions her Instagram post, along with a before and after picture of her and West. "Thankful to @theshanewest for his kind words on this very special day, one which I will never forget. It was a walk (of fame) to remember."

Mandy Moore, This Is Us cast

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Along with Shane, Mandy's This Is Us co-stars showed their support her on her latest achievement.

In attendance were Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metzand Susan Kelechi Watson.

Congrats to Mandy on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Mandy Moore , , Shane West , Celebrities , Sterling K. Brown , This Is Us , Chrissy Metz , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
This Is Us

Why This Is Us Is Putting Beth and Randall Through the Wringer

The 100, Bob Morley

How the Cast of The 100 Reacted to Their Cool, Complicated New Planet

Big Sean, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Big Sean Opens Up About Therapy and Mental Health in Empowering Message

Kanye West

Everything We Know About Kanye West's Star-Studded Sunday Services

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Details "Deep-Rooted Issues" He's Working on Before Musical Comeback

Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3! See More Expectant Celeb Moms Over 40

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

From Dancing to Dating, See Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.